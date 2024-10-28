How assistant coach DeMarco helped recruit Buddy Hield to Warriors

One of coach Steve Kerr’s confidants made Buddy Hield's decision to join the Warriors a lot easier.

Following a hot start with Golden State, Hield spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke about the role that assistant coach Chris DeMarco played in recruiting him to the Warriors.

After all, DeMarco – also the Bahamian men’s basketball team’s head coach – recently coached Hield in the Bahamas’ qualifying tournaments for the Paris Summer Olympics, giving the pair plenty of time to speak about the move.

“Yeah, I did,” Buddy said about whether or not he asked DeMarco about the Warriors. “And, you know, he didn’t really force it on me either. He’s like, ‘Man, I knew you wanted to talk. Alright, let me come talk to you.’”

In early July, the Warriors acquired Hield via sign-and-trade as part of their massive six-team deal that saw franchise legend Klay Thompson join the Dallas Mavericks.

As trade talks were in motion, DeMarco was behind the scene, working his recruiting magic.

“He helped me make the decision, making the decision easier,” Hield added. “But we knew that the system would fit my playing style. I just want to come on here and be loved and everything is starting off the right way. But I gotta stay grinding, stay humble, keep working and keep playing Warriors basketball.”

Although the 2024-25 NBA season is young, the Warriors brass has lots to thank DeMarco for, with Hield netting 12 of his first 16 shots from beyond the arc, which set a franchise record. He is also 18-of-26 from the field, an astonishing 69.2 percent.

By no means has Hield replaced the historic sharpshooting efforts of Thompson with Golden State, but the 31-year-old is a longtime 3-point specialist himself, and he’s proving early on.

But by the looks of Hield’s hot streak, it wouldn’t be the worst idea if general manager Mike Dunleavy consulted DeMarco on future signings.

