DeAnthony Melton

Melton to undergo ACL surgery, miss remainder of Warriors season

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thirteen games into the 2024-24 NBA season, the Warriors will be without a key player moving forward.

Veteran guard De'Anthony Melton will undergo ACL surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Wednesday evening.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Melton missed the last two games after sustaining the injury during Golden State's 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 12.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr admitted his concern with the severity of the injury Tuesday on 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs," adding that Melton was "seeking other options," but ultimately, surgery was the best decision for himself and the team.

Melton is scheduled for surgery in the "near future," per the team.

The 26-year-old was in his first season with Golden State after signing with the team on a one-year, $12.8 million contract this offseason. In six games this season, he averaged 10.3 points on 40.7-percent shooting from the field and 37.1 percent from 3-point range, with 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals.

He was thrust into Kerr's starting lineup in a rotation that finally seemed to work for Golden State.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry 11 hours ago

Steph wants to be ‘greedy,' push for fifth NBA championship

Steph Curry 9 hours ago

Steph cherishing two meaningful Warriors trips in ‘special' Year 16

In those two starts in the backcourt alongside Steph Curry, Melton averaged 16.5 points on 47.8-percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from downtown, with 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 26.6 minutes.

He played his role perfectly in limited time with the Warriors, and now it will be a heavy task to fill the void with so much hoops left to play.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

DeAnthony Melton
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us