Warriors teammate Draymond believes can help offset loss of Kuminga

If there's one player outside of Steph Curry and Draymond Green who can help the struggling Warriors right the ship, it's Andrew Wiggins.

Golden State (19-19), losers of 10 of its past 15 games, is missing a few key players due to injuries as it continues to slide further and further down the Western Conference standings. Perhaps none more important than fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga, who is sidelined for the next three weeks due to a "significant" right ankle sprain.

Green, on the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," discussed the team's struggles and identified one player who is key to Golden State overcoming the loss of Kuminga.

"The way [Kuminga is] starting to see the game now and the way the game is slowing down for him, it's been special to see. And I think for us, with missing him for these next three to four weeks, it's tough," Green said. "We're going to need a much heavier dose of Andrew Wiggins, and the last couple games he's been aggressive. We need that, especially starting the second half of that Memphis game when JK went out, Wiggs picked it up and we're going to need him to be really aggressive."

Wiggins has enjoyed a bounce-back 2024-25 NBA season after a disappointing campaign last year. In 32 games, the 29-year-old forward is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest on 45.4-percent shooting from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range.

Another veteran forward who Green believes can help stabilize the Warriors' inconsistent rotations is Kyle Anderson, whose playing time has fluctuated greatly this season. The 31-year-old has received five DNPs (Did Not Play) over the Warriors' last 14 games and is averaging just 15.2 minutes per game this season.

"I think also that's going to open up minutes for Slo Mo, which the last couple games you've seen him," Green added. "And I think, obviously, we need JK out there and want him out there, but being in the space we're in, struggling a bit, getting a veteran like Slo Mo going can help right the ship. It can help settle things down. I think it'll be a little more Slo Mo, we need a lot more Wiggs consistently -- which he's been great all year, I'm not saying he hasn't been consistent -- but we're going to need Wiggs to be even more aggressive, and then all of us need to pick it up.

"Everybody got to be willing to shoot, because there's not going to be as much pressure on the rim without JK putting pressure on the rim, and everybody's got to come out ready to fire."

Wiggins has missed Golden State's last two games due to personal reasons but could return soon.

And when he does, Green believes both Wiggins and Anderson can play big roles in keeping the Warriors' season afloat throughout a difficult stretch.

