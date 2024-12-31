Golden State Warriors

Grizzlies star Morant out vs. Warriors, Kings with shoulder injury

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sustained a shoulder injury and will miss at least the next week, knocking him out of upcoming matchups against the Warriors and the Kings.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The Grizzlies finish a five-game road trip at Golden 1 Center on Friday, Jan. 3 and at Chase Center on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain to the AC Joint in his right shoulder in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 27. The 25-year-old is one of the most electric players in the NBA, but he will be week-to-week as the team monitors his rehab progress.

Dub Nation, in particular, won’t be too saddened by Morant’s absence, given his history with Golden State. The Grizzlies and Warriors played in a contentious 2022 Western Conference semifinals, with Golden State winning in six games. Morant was unable to finish the series due to a knee injury.

Right shoulder injuries have slowed down Morant in recent years. Last January, the two-time NBA All-Star sustained a subluxation that forced him to miss the rest of the season.

The Grizzlies, currently the Western Conference's No. 2 seed with a 22-1 record, will have to navigate the foreseeable future without their most dynamic and explosive player.

Golden State Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga Dec 28

What we learned as Kuminga powers Warriors' comeback win vs. Suns

Warriors Observations Dec 27

What we learned as Kuminga drops career-high 34 in Warriors' loss

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Golden State WarriorsSacramento Kings
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us