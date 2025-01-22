Kerr shares latest Warriors injury updated on Kuminga, Podziemski

It doesn't appear the Warriors will be at full strength any time soon.

Golden State (21-21) has struggled in recent weeks while dealing with numerous injuries to key players, and while a few Warriors stars soon could return, one of the most impactful players on the roster is not close to returning.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" on Tuesday and provided injury updates on fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga (lateral right ankle sprain), guard Brandin Podziemski (abdominal strain) and forward Kyle Anderson (hip).

"[Kuminga's] progressing, but it was a pretty bad ankle sprain, and he hasn't been on the court yet or anything," Kerr told Mark Willard and Dan Dibley. "But he's getting rehab every day, and he's doing strength stuff and he's on the bike, so he's doing as well as possible. But he's nowhere close to being ready.

"We're hoping to get BP and Kyle [Anderson] back later this week, not tomorrow, but we're hoping for one of the games later this week, and we need those guys help for sure."

The depleted Warriors also will be without veteran forward Draymond Green, who suffered a mild left calf strain in the win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday, for at least the next three games this week against the Sacramento Kings (Wednesday), Chicago Bulls (Thursday) and Los Angeles Lakers (Saturday).

Despite the onslaught of injuries, Kerr is confident the Warriors still have enough talent on the roster to stay afloat until the key contributors return.

"Well, I think it's realistic to compete, and if we can put a good night together like we did in Minnesota, then I think we can win games, and that's the bottom line," Kerr explained. "But we've got to play well right now to win. This is not a time in the season with all these guys out where we can expect to have a poor shooting night and win.

"It's just not the case. Ordinarily with full strength, you'd like to say, 'Hey, look, if we defend and we take care of the ball, we can win without shooting well.' But frankly, right now, we've got to make shots. We've got to make threes to win the game."

While Podziemski and Anderson could return for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Kerr and the Warriors will be without all four players, including Green and Kuminga, for Wednesday's game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center.

