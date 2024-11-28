What we learned as Warriors' comeback falls short in loss to Thunder

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO – Jonathan Kuminga looked rejuvenated being back in the Warriors' starting lineup with 19 points, and Pat Spencer gave Golden State a burst off the bench -- but it wasn’t enough as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Golden State 105-101 in a showdown between the Western Conference's two top teams Wednesday at Chase Center.

JK DROPS THE HAMMER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/22UZFgVKqQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2024

It was the first time in four games without Stephen Curry this season that the Warriors have lost. The two-time NBA MVP is resting his sore knees, although coach Steve Kerr said he expects Curry to be ready for Golden State’s upcoming road trip that begins Saturday against the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors definitely need their star back after losing their third consecutive game to drop to 12-6.

Buddy Hield scored 17 and moved another notch up the NBA’s career 3-point list. Andrew Wiggins had 16 points and five rebounds, and Draymond Green added 10 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Spencer came off the bench to help run the point and had six points, four rebounds and three assists.

Oklahoma City led by 19 but needed to hold off a late surge by Golden State in the fourth quarter when the two teams repeatedly exchanged the lead.

The Warriors took a 96-93 lead with 5:45 remaining but couldn’t sustain the momentum. Golden State fell behind by four points late then cut the lead to 102-101 on a Wiggins 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining.

WIGGINS MAKES IT A ONE-POINT GAME pic.twitter.com/eNci6KwuHx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2024

Here are the takeaways from Wednesday’s game:

Filling In For Steph

Brandin Podziemski got the first crack at filling in for Curry but it was Pat Spencer, a two-way player, who appeared to make the most impact while running the point.

Spencer, who only had appeared in three games while logging just over four minutes of playing time, provided an instant spark with drives to the hoop and kick-out passes to open shooters. Spencer had a nice all-around effort in 15 minutes and even picked up a technical foul for arguing with officials after a non-call.

Podziemski had his typical game and made a great play to draw a charge in the first half

Kuminga Back With A Vengeance

Making his first start since Oct. 27, Kuminga got off to a sluggish start and missed all four shots he attempted in the first quarter before heating up and going off in the second quarter.

Kuminga made a pair of 3-pointers before halftime but energized the Chase Center crowd with his signature powerful and emphatic drives down the lane. He also did some real damage to the Thunder when he dunked over OKC forward Jalen Williams, sending Williams crashing to the floor. Williams did not come out for the second half.

Before the game, Kerr said he preferred keeping Kuminga on the bench to give the second unit a reliable scorer, but the way he played Wednesday, the coach might have to re-think that.

Movin' On Up

Hield has done a fine job filling the perimeter-shooting void created when Klay Thompson left for Dallas via NBA free agency, and the 31-year-old’s jumper was in prime form against the Thunder.

Buddy Buckets from the corner 👌 pic.twitter.com/yglAKx8EDh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2024

Hield made a trio of 3-pointers in the first half to move into sole possession of 18th place on the NBA’s career list. Hield, who had been tied with Dirk Nowitzki, finished with five threes and needs one more to tie Jason Kidd (1,988) for 17th place.

Congrats to @buddyhield of the @warriors for moving into 18th on the all-time THREES MADE list! pic.twitter.com/qOjfdUUsKP — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2024

Hield sank 148 or more threes in each of his first eight NBA seasons and is well on his way to surpass that mark again.

