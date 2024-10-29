Warriors' Kuminga sets lofty goal for fourth NBA season

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Zena Keita and Dalton Johnson at 4 p.m. PT today from Chase Center, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

SAN FRANCISCO – Though Warriors coach Steve Kerr is preaching defense as the path to the NBA playoffs, Draymond Green is the only decorated defender on the roster. For the team to reach the postseason, he’ll need some help.

There is Jonathan Kuminga, raising his hand and saying he wants to go where Green has been eight times: All-Defensive team.

“That’s my goal,” Kuminga said on NBC Sports Bay Area’s "Dubs Talk" podcast. “That’s one of my goals. Not just being an All-Star. I’m trying to stick my head out there and trying to be on one of those teams. First team, second team, All-NBA, All-Defensive. It would mean a lot. I feel like I’m capable of doing it.”

When he’s focused and determined, Kuminga is a plus defender, particularly on the ball. When he drifts from his fundamentals, he can be loose. His overall team defense – court awareness, playing his role within the shell – has improved since his rookie season but remains a work in progress.

There is no question Kuminga has the physical tools to become a terrific defender. He’s agile, has quick feet and is among the league’s most athletic players. He often splits duty with Andrew Wiggins as the primary on-ball defender in the starting lineup.

“It’s just being more consistent on defense,” Kuminga said. “Locking in. Good preparation every day. Watching film and knowing the opponent. And having some good talks with Draymond and (Kevon Looney).”

Green and Looney have helped guide Kuminga to the point where coach Steve Kerr will trust him against most any perimeter player. Results through the 22-year-old forward’s first three seasons have been mixed. He has yet to receive a single vote in the balloting.

Kuminga hopes to see his name on a few ballots at the end of the season.

“I’ve been guarding most of the best players we play against,” Kuminga said. “It doesn’t matter. From my rookie year to now, they always throw me out there to guard the best players. So far, I’ve been doing good. It’s just a matter of time.

“I feel I can guard one through four, one through five. If we go small, I could play the four and we could all switch.”

Brandin Podziemski was the only Warrior to receive a vote last season, a second-team mention on one ballot. Green’s absences, mostly due to suspensions, limited him to 55 games, 10 short of the 65-game minimum required to be eligible for postseason awards.

The first time two Warriors made the All-Defensive team was in 2015, when they won the NBA Finals for the first time in 40 years. Andrew Bogut and Green made the squad for the first time.

The last time two Warriors received the honor was in 2019, when Golden State reached its fifth consecutive NBA Finals. Klay Thompson joined Green on the All-Defensive team.

Green needs help on that end for the Warriors to climb. Nobody knows this better than Kerr, who will provide Kuminga with many opportunities to make his case.

