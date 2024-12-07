Report: Warriors in ‘real hunt' to trade for star before deadline

It’s only a matter of time before the Warriors make a big splash.

With the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline quickly approaching, general manager Mike Dunleavy and Co. are contemplating a move for a star, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

The star would complement four-time NBA champions Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

“I’m told that the Warriors are on the real hunt for a star, a playmaker, a scorer alongside Stephen Curry,” Charania said Friday on “NBA Today.” “And you think back to the summer when they pursued Lauri Markanen with the Utah Jazz. They made a pitch for Paul George as a free agent with the Clippers.”

Even though the Warriors lost out on marquee players such as Markkanen and George, they have benefited from offseason additions such as Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, De’Anthony Melton and Lindy Waters 21 games into the 2024-25 season.

Although not an offseason acquisition, the same could be said of Golden State's No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Jonathan Kuminga, who erupted for a career-high 33 points in the Warriors' 99-93 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

But can Kuminga find consistency and establish himself as the third star Golden State needs to compete for another NBA title this season?

Charania alluded to the fact that Golden State’s brass, as it continues to build a championship-caliber roster, is factoring the 22-year-old forward’s trajectory.

“And the debate with the Warriors and teams that look into that situation is, for them, are they going to find that externally, outside of this roster currently?” Charania asked. “Or will it be in-house, with a player like Jonathan Kuminga?

“Last night, [he] scored 33 points the first time he played 30 minutes in a game all season. He’s shown with his output that as his role elevates so does his stats and different points in that relationship between Joanthan Kuminga and Steve Kerr.

“[It’s] something Warriors officials have been monitoring over the last year or so, and how he fits in when Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are back in the lineup.”

Time remains on Dunleavy’s side, but as Charania suggests, Golden State is ready to engage in a blockbuster trade for another star before time runs out.

“[It] will be interesting to monitor, but the Warriors’ future will be shaped over the next few weeks and the next couple of months before the trade deadline,” Charania concluded.

“How can they get that next championship with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green?”

