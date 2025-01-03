Steph's latest historic performance leaves Warriors, 76ers in awe

SAN FRANCISCO – Dennis Schröder spent many frustrating nights as an opponent watching Stephen Curry do his magic on the court.

Now that he’s getting a first-hand up-close look as Curry’s teammates, Schröder’s opinion on the two-time NBA MVP went to another level.

Curry dropped a smooth 30 points in the Warriors’ 139-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at Chase Center and did it in record-setting fashion, becoming the first player in league history to take and make at least eight shots from distance while doling out 10 assists.

Afterward, Schröder was almost caught up in a fan-boy moment.

“That’s insane,” Schröder said. “I used to be pissed when he hit a 3 playing against him. Just greatness. I’ve seen a lot of people but him, how he works every single day, how fast he goes through his reps, it’s just incredible to see.”

That’s a sentiment that has been uttered often by anyone who has had the pleasure of watching Curry play up close. Thursday was just his latest work of art.

“That’s not the first time I’ve been through it,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said. “He’s probably the greatest shooter to ever play so can’t be too surprised if he makes a few in a row, banks one in or whatever he ends up doing.”

Curry certainly did a lot but his night didn’t start on a promising note.

Curry had as many points (three) as he had assists in the first quarter. He scored eight points in the second then broke out for 13 in the third before ending his night with another six points in the fourth quarter.

“He deserves these nights,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Everything he does for us and endures, it’s so fun to see him do this. Our fans and our coaches, we’re all spoiled watching him play night after night. We need to cherish these nights.”

That Curry put up those numbers while wearing protective tape on his sprained right thumb made it even more impressive. A day earlier the injury forced Curry to practice lay-up drills with his left hand.

While it wasn’t quite a Willis Reed moment, it adds to the Curry legacy.

“Sometimes when you have a little injury or something that’s random, it kind of forces you to focus a little bit and just be free,” Curry said. “We were moving the ball all over the place so eventually you’re going to get looks. It’s easy when you are making all of them. It’s one of those games where I didn’t necessarily feel like I needed to force anything.”

