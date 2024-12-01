Steph, Wiggs starting in Warriors' game against Suns

Steph Curry's latest injury absence lasted just one game.

Curry is in the starting lineup Saturday against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center after the superstar guard missed Wednesday's home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with bilateral knee pain.

Curry has missed four of the Warriors' 18 games so far this season, but in 14 contests, he's averaging 22.4 points on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 44.4 shooting from 3-point range.

Without Curry against the Thunder, the Warriors erased a massive deficit but didn't have the offensive firepower to crest the hill and pull out the win.

Andrew Wiggins also is starting after being listed as questionable due to a right ankle impingement).

Jonathan Kuminga (illness) and Gary Payton II (right adductor tightness) were upgraded from probable to available on the NBA's 4:30 p.m. PT injury report.

Suns guard Bradley Beal and center Jusuf Nurkic were ruled out for Saturday's contest.

As NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole writes, Draymond Green will draw the primary defensive assignment against former Warriors star Kevin Durant.

The Warriors enter Saturday's game riding a three-game losing streak, so they could use a vintage Curry flurry to break the skid.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast