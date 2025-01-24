Steph Curry

Where Steph ranks among NBA's top-selling jerseys this season

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry sits in a familiar spot on the NBA’s top-selling jerseys list.

Per sales data from NBAStore.com, the Warriors No. 30 Curry jersey currently sits in the No.1 slot through the first half of the 2024-25 season.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The Golden State superstar has topped the best-sellers list on four other occasions: in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2024.

Curry recently was named a starter for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The selection gives the 36-year-old 11 for his career, and he does not show any signs of slowing down based on his performance this season.

Curry is averaging 22.6 points on 44.8 percent shooting -- while sinking 40.7 percent of 3-point shots -- with 6.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 36 games this season.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Golden State Warriors

Warriors Observations 15 hours ago

What we learned as Steph, Post spark Warriors' win over Bulls

Brandin Podziemski 13 hours ago

Podz's return fuels Warriors' bench in blowout win over Bulls

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Steph Curry
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us