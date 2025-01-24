Where Steph ranks among NBA's top-selling jerseys this season

Steph Curry sits in a familiar spot on the NBA’s top-selling jerseys list.

Per sales data from NBAStore.com, the Warriors No. 30 Curry jersey currently sits in the No.1 slot through the first half of the 2024-25 season.

The NBA's top-selling jerseys list... based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyXUQ sales from the first half of the 2024-25 season! pic.twitter.com/HMVMTULxJt — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2025

The Golden State superstar has topped the best-sellers list on four other occasions: in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2024.

Curry recently was named a starter for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The selection gives the 36-year-old 11 for his career, and he does not show any signs of slowing down based on his performance this season.

Curry is averaging 22.6 points on 44.8 percent shooting -- while sinking 40.7 percent of 3-point shots -- with 6.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 36 games this season.

