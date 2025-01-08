Kerr reveals mother was evacuated due to Palisades Fire

Steve Kerr’s 90-year-old mother, Ann Zwicker Kerr, had to evacuate from her Pacific Palisades home due to the rampaging wildfire in the area.

“I want to send my thoughts and condolences to everybody in Los Angeles dealing with the fires,” Kerr told reporters Tuesday after the Warriors' 114-98 loss to the Miami Heat. “My mom lives in Pacific Palisades. She had to evacuate.”

Located about 20 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, Pacific Palisades consists of tightly packed homes and winding roads that descend from the Santa Monica Mountains to the Pacific Ocean.

The Golden State coach, who spent part of his adolescence in the city, offered his perspective on the wildfire that currently is threatening tens of thousands of homes in the area.

“Everything I'm seeing and reading is just terrifying what's happening down there,” Kerr said. “So just want to send thoughts to everyone who's going through the devastation of the fire. Obviously, the game is secondary to that and to many things in life. Perspective is important.”

With high winds and ample dry brush, the Palisades Fire is one of four infernos currently burning in Los Angeles County. The blaze has destroyed 1,000 structures and is the most destructive fire in the region's history.

Given the high property values of houses in Pacific Palisades and neighboring Malibu, it could be the costliest fire in the history of the United States.

