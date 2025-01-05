Warriors vs. Kings matchup to watch centers around team's big men

SAN FRANCISCO – With Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox declared out against the Warriors on Sunday at Chase Center, fans will be deprived of a spirited battle against business partner Stephen Curry.

In which case the outcome could be dictated by the big men. Kings center Domantas Sabonis has an NBA-leading 30 double-doubles, and Golden State’s Trayce Jackson-Davis will be the primary defender trying to prevent Sabonis from putting his stamp on the game.

Though Draymond Green often in the past was assigned to Sabonis, Sacramento has been playing mostly small lineups in recent weeks, leaving him as the team’s only “big” playing more than 30 minutes per game. Draymond will have to spend more time on the perimeter.

Jackson-Davis has been playing well since being reinstalled into the starting lineup on Dec. 21. He’s averaging 12.5 points, on 54.4 percent shooting from the field, along with 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. The second-year center has held his own against such veterans as Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen and Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert.

Sabonis, however, is a different kind of big man. The three-time NBA All-Star splits time between the block and the top of the arc, often operating as the hub of Sacramento’s offense from either location. He has posted double-digit assist totals in four games this season and his 6.1 average is a shade below Fox’s 6.2.

With Fox out, Sabonis inherits the role of primary playmaker for the Kings. He’ll be tasked with trying to unlock potent wings DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk, who on Friday combined for 60 points in the Kings’ 138-133 win over Memphis.

There was a time when teams rarely paid a price for daring Sabonis to shoot from beyond the arc. No longer, as he has worked on his deep shooting and is making 3-pointers at a career-best 42.9 percent.

Clearly a complete player on offense, Sabonis remains vulnerable on defense. He’s not a rim protector – averaging .5 blocks per game during his eight-year career – and he’s not agile enough to hold his own when opponents turn to the pick-and-roll.

TJD’s greatest advantage might be simply outrunning Sabonis, beating him up and down the court and using his superior athleticism to get to the rim on offense and protect it on defense.

If he consistently does that, in transition or otherwise, Jackson-Davis should be able to feast off lobs at the rim that will open up Golden State’s offense.

