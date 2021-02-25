Sharks-Blues Game Expected to Proceed After Negative COVID-19 Tests

Sharks-Blues expected to proceed after negative COVID tests originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Sharks (7-8-2) are expected to return to action Saturday night after having one game postponed due to Tomas Hertl being placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday.

The #SJSharks will return to practice tomorrow and Saturday's game against the Blues will go on as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/ck6MmD5cLP — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 25, 2021

San Jose announced Thursday that the team had received no new positive COVID-19 tests and if further tests come back negative, they will be cleared to practice Friday, and Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues (10-8-2) at SAP Center will be allowed to proceed as scheduled.

The Sharks were set to continue an eight-game homestand Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights, but the team abruptly canceled practice Wednesday morning and shut down the team facility. The game was postponed by the league.

It was later learned that Hertl had been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reported that Hertl is expected to miss time as he still remains on the COVID-19 list.

Further, Hertl’s still being on the list esentailly comfirms what I reported yesterday, that he’s going to miss some time. — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) February 25, 2021

Hertl has been one of the Sharks' most effective players this season, tallying six goals and five assists (11 points).

After facing the Blues on Saturday, the Sharks will host the Colorado Avalanche for two games, the Golden Knights for two games and close out the homestand against St. Louis on March 8.