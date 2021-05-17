Steph Curry's Sensational Season Defined by These Amazing Stats

Steph's sensational season defined by these amazing stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

We have run out of words to describe Steph Curry's sensational 2020-21 NBA season. Sometimes, you have to just let the numbers do all the talking.

In this case, I'll take the easy way out. StatMuse has the numbers, I'm just here to provide them for you. From winning the scoring title at 33 years old to becoming the Warriors' all-time leading scorer, look at all Curry accomplished this season.

Steph Curry 2020-21 season:



— 32.0 PPG (leads NBA)

— Oldest to win scoring title since MJ

— 38 30-point games (most since MJ)

— 337 threes (leads NBA)

— 4th 300-three season (most ever)

— 7 10-three games (most ever)

— 5.3 3PG (most ever)

— Broke Warriors all-time scoring record pic.twitter.com/DS84gkjcAv — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 16, 2021

Curry finished the regular season in fitting fashion. With the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference on the line, the Warriors superstar led Golden State past the Memphis Grizzlies with 46 points, capping off an unreal regular season.

From April 1 through May 16, Curry averaged 37.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from 3-point range on nearly 15 attempts per night. It was clear every night that Curry was willing to do anything to give the Warriors a win. He was a one-man show, again making us question everything we know about basketball.

Curry might not win his third NBA MVP despite this being by far his best statistical season of his career. That doesn't matter, though. LeBron James believes Curry should be the MVP, and even if Nikola Jokic wins the award, this was Curry's season. On a nightly basis, he invoked Bay Area memories of Barry Bonds and other athletes who forced us to lock in, waiting to see what he would do next.

No matter what words we type, one fact will stay true: Steph's stats don't lie.

