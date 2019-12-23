NFL

NFL Rumors: Marshawn Lynch Could Return to Seahawks Before 49ers Game

By Alex Didion

Retired NFL footballer Marshawn Lynch
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

For years, former Seattle Seahawks running back and Oakland native Marshawn Lynch terrorized the NFC West with his brutal running style, flattening defenders of all sizes with his trademark "Beastmode" mentality.

Lynch retired a Seahawk after the 2015 season, before taking his cleats off the shelf to play for his hometown Raiders, hoping to be an inspiration to Oakland youth before the team's move to Las Vegas.

The Cal product hasn't played in the NFL since being placed on injured reserve by the Raiders in Week 6 of the 2018 season. But after the Seahawks suffered a pair of devastating injuries at the running back position, Lynch's ferocious brand of football could be making a return to the Pacific Northwest, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports citing sources.

Both Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise went down for Seattle in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, leaving the Seahawks backfield with severely limited depth ahead of a winner-take-all matchup for the division with the 49ers in Week 17.

Lynch historically has been one of professional sports' least predictable athletes, but a chance to lead his former team, whom he helped lead to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII, might just bring the talented tailback out of retirement once again.

This article tagged under:

NFLMarshawn Lynch
