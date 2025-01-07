Purdy wants likely 49ers contract extension done quickly, quietly

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy is heading into his impending 49ers contract extension negotiations with heightened urgency following several hold-outs and hold-ins by his teammates in 2024.

“For me, I want to obviously get it done, if that’s an opportunity to get that done quick, that’d be great,” Purdy said Monday. “Just so we can get back for Phase 1 and get after it with the receivers and our team, and just continue to grow.

“Because we all got to grow together. We got to come close and learn and just be the best versions of ourselves as fast we can. And Phase 1 is my mind, of OTAs, coming back, getting all the guys back and let’s roll and let’s get after this offseason together."

Purdy has one year left on his rookie contract and is scheduled to earn $1.1 million during the 2025 NFL season. But he's now extension-eligible and expected to sign a top-of-the-market deal

Purdy and the 49ers entered the 2024 offseason with Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk not participating as they worked out contract extensions. Not having the full complement of players on the field in preparation for Week 1 impacted the team's efficiency, which only won one of their first three games.

“Everybody’s timing is different,” Purdy said. “At the end of the day I want to win and I want to win for the organization and everyone here. I’m not the kind of guy that wants to have any kind of drama associated with anything, I’m here for this organization, for my teammates in the locker room and I want to be very professional about it.”

When asked specifics about the next steps in the process, Purdy laughed a little, reminding the assembled media that this was his first time going through a contract negotiation. He said that meetings with some of the coaching staff were set for later in the day, but beyond that, he was unsure.

One thing is certain -- Purdy does not want any of his negotiations playing out in the public spotlight.

“I want to keep the main thing the main thing and not get distracted by all the chaos that can go on within it,” Purdy said. “I want to be clean about it and respectable and get something done and get back to work.”

With a roster loaded with high-priced stars, the front office could propose a team-friendly deal to keep the group mostly intact, but Purdy shared that nothing has been discussed thus far.

“We’ll see when we actually sit down negotiating and talking,” Purdy said. “More than anything I want to be able to be here for my guys in the locker room. I want to be here in San Francisco and play my football career here. I love it here and I want to do whatever it takes to be here.

“I’m not really sure what it will look like and what it’s going to entail but I know that I’m the guy for this organization and I can do what takes to help lead us to where we want to go and I’m confident in that.”

The 49ers' 2024 season did not go as expected, and that includes for Purdy and his performance on the field. He completed 300 of his 455 attempts for 3,864 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions after leading the NFL in multiple categories in 2023.

In his second season, the quarterback came in fourth place in MVP voting after completing a similar 308 of his 444 attempts. But he threw for more yards (4,280) and more touchdowns (31) while being intercepted fewer times (11).

“More than anything, looking back on the last couple of years, I just want to grow,” Purdy said. “I want to be a better quarterback and I want to be here with these guys and I want to win here.

“Whatever that looks like when it comes to the business side of things, it will all fall into place as it needs to. I want to represent this organization, my teammates, myself, in the right manner throughout this process and help this organization win.”

