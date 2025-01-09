Shanahan, Lynch aim to keep Purdy with 49ers ‘a long, long time'

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan does not plan on going anywhere, and he wants 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy with him every step of the way.

Purdy is eligible to sign a multi-year contract extension this offseason for the first time since the 49ers selected him with the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

And there is little question the 49ers will work out a deal to keep Purdy around for a long time.

“I’ve loved these three years with Brock,” Shanahan said Wednesday during his end-of-season press conference. “I plan on being with Brock here the whole time I'm here.”

Purdy is coming off a 2024 NFL season in which he completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,884 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 15 games.

The numbers fell off from 2023, when he finished fourth in the balloting for NFL Most Valuable Player while leading the league with a 113 passer rating.

But how he dealt with the adversity of a 6-11 season only seemed to strengthen the 49ers’ belief in Purdy as the team’s franchise quarterback.

“What we know about Brock is that he's our guy,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said. “We have interest in Brock being around here for a long, long time.”

Purdy made $2.6 million over his first three NFL seasons.

Currently, nine quarterbacks have average salaries of $51 million or more per season, led by Dak Prescott’s $60-million-a-year contract.

That is the kind of company Purdy is likely to join with his upcoming extension.

“We just never could string games where we were all together,” Lynch said. “And through that, he continued to lead, he continued to play at a high level. So we have every interest in him being around.”

Shanahan hopes Purdy’s contract situation is sorted out so that it does not have any impact on the 49ers’ offseason program.

“When I look at a calendar now and realize we have 14 weeks until we need to get back, I expect everyone to be ready to go and excited to really get this going and play some football,” Shanahan said. “And that starts with Brock. Brock is the leader of our team.”

Shanahan said he has no question Purdy is a quarterback capable of taking the 49ers all the way.

After all, the 49ers had two fourth-quarter leads and another lead in overtime of the Super Bowl last year before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Brock's been a stud,” Shanahan said. “He's a guy I’ve got a lot of confidence in just as a human. But it starts with what he's done in the field these last two and a half years.

"And we're capable of winning a Super Bowl with him. We just almost did. And I know he is capable of getting the Niners a Super Bowl in the future.”

