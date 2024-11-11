Snap counts for CMC, injured 49ers stars in win vs. Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla., — The 49ers did not hold Christian McCaffrey back in their 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year was on the field for 56 total offensive snaps, or 88 percent. Backup running back Jordan Mason, who had stepped in as the lead back in McCaffrey’s absence this season, only was on the field for three total plays on offense, carrying the ball once for five yards.

Isaac Guerendo took part in 19 total snaps, three on offense and 16 on special teams. The rookie only registered one carry for no yards.

Quarterback Brock Purdy was more involved on the ground than both Mason and Guerendo, recording four carries for 17 yards, which was the second-highest on the team with wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who recorded three carries for 14 yards.

“I never go in expecting anything, just when my number is called, I like to be out there,” McCaffrey said after the game. “When I go out there and look at the tape, I’m sure there’s going to be some stuff that just getting back in there and being in the feel of a real game.

“That’s the third time I’ve had pads on in eight weeks so, just getting back into a groove. That was really good for me to do. I think there’s a couple of things that, maybe I didn’t feel like myself 100 percent, but that’s normal when you haven’t played in a long time, and I’ll learn and grow from those and keep trucking along.”

Jauan Jennings led all wide receivers in yards and in snaps (58 of the offense's 64 total plays) in his first game back after suffering a hip injury. Jennings caught seven of his 11 targets for 93 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Malik Mustapha was on the field for all 61 defensive snaps after suffering a calf strain in San Francisco's Thursday practice. The rookie recorded seven total tackles — five solo.

Defensive end Nick Bosa, who was recovering from a hip pointer injury after banging into a teammate in practice, led the defensive line group on the field with 52 plays or 85 percent.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Defensive line snap counts

Nick Bosa 52, 85 percent

Maliek Colins 44, 72 percent

Leonard Floyd 41, 67 percent

Sam Okuayinonu 36, 59 percent

Jodan Elliott 32, 52 percent

Kalia Davis 11, 18 percent

Khalil Davis 5, 8 percent

The 49ers will have meetings on Monday and an off day on Tuesday before reconvening to prepare for a visit from the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast