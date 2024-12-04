49ers star CMC vows to ‘come back better' after latest injury

It hasn't been Christian McCaffrey's year.

First, the star 49ers running back missed most of training camp and the first eight games of the 2024 NFL season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. Then, in just his fourth game back, McCaffrey sustained a PCL injury against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday that landed him on injured reserve for the rest of the regular season.

As the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year embarks on what is expected to be a six-week recovery, he reflected on a season that fell short of expectations -- especially his own -- with a post on Instagram.

"Football is the greatest game on the planet to me,' McCaffrey wrote. "I love that you can find out exactly who you are without ever saying a word. It lifts you up and breaks you down and it can happen fast. It’s humbling in the best ways. You can do everything right and still fail. [That's] life and that’s football. It’s a constant test of wills and those who just keep going tend to reap the benefits of their perseverance.

"This wasn’t my year, and sometimes when it rains, it pours. You can feel sorry for yourself and listen to the birds, or you can hold the line. I’m grateful for the support of everyone in my corner and promise I’ll work smarter and harder than ever to come back better from this. I love my teammates, I love the 9ers, and I love football. God doesn’t miss. Onward."

McCaffrey produced at a stellar rate during his first full 49ers season in 2023, racking up 2,023 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns -- 14 rushing and seven in the air -- en route to OPOY honors and a third-place finish in NFL MVP voting.

The excitement surrounding the "Madden 25" cover star entering 2024 was palpable, but he tallied just 202 rushing yards on 50 carries and caught 15 passes for 146 yards while failing to score in four games during his injury riddled season.

The 49ers, now 5-7 on the season with their NFL playoff hopes slipping away, will have to finish a tough year without McCaffrey. But they can rest assured the running back will keep his word and return better than ever next season.

