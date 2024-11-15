CMC takes shot at ‘Instagram doctors' diagnosing his Achilles injury

Christian McCaffrey had some pointed words for the legion of so-called health experts who spoke about his Achilles injury.

Speaking to reporters after the 49ers' practice on Thursday, the star running back described his rehab from bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

“I think one thing I learned just about the whole process was that you get a lot of Instagram doctors,” McCaffrey said. “I had guys diagnosing my injuries, PhDs, doctors. I was watching the Sunday Night [Football] game, and some doctor is talking about my injury on the TV, I couldn’t believe it.

“I never talked to him in my life, he’s never seen imaging, talked to me or diagnosed me. It’s just kind of the world we live in now. So, I tried to stay focused on my plan, and what I trusted in and go from there. Try to limit all the outside noise because everyone’s got an answer and they’re all different."

Between a trip to Germany to see specialists and limited practice appearances, McCaffrey had many wondering when he would return to the field. Given the nature of tendon injuries, the recovery process was a slow one, though that did not stop countless pundits from chiming in.

The 28-year-old made his season debut in a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making an impact in the run game and pass game.

San Francisco's offense has struggled with consistency throughout the season, but McCaffrey’s return has stabilized the situation. While he did not put up monster numbers, his quick bursts through the defense and pass-catching abilities gave coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. a much-needed source of dynamism.

Now, the 49ers turn their attention to a crucial divisional showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

And given McCaffrey made it through the previous game with no issues, expect the star running back to play another huge role in Shanahan's gameplan.

