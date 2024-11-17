Lenoir vows he'll ‘never' change after lucrative new 49ers contract

Editor's note: Catch Matt Maiocco's full interview with Deommodore Lenoir on the upcoming "49ers Talk" episode, dropping Sunday night.

SANTA CLARA — Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir no longer is one of the NFL's best-kept secrets.

For the better parts of three seasons, Lenoir has been a reliable starter in the 49ers’ secondary.

He is in the midst of a 2024 NFL season in which he might be the team’s most consistent defensive player. And that is saying something on a team that features edge rusher Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner.

Lenoir's reputation received a major boost this week when the 49ers signed him to a big-money contract extension.

Lenoir said he realizes everybody will be watching him more closely now.

“Everyone sees it,” Lenoir told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Everybody is going to be looking at the next game: ‘Let’s see what he does. Let’s see how he lives up to the contract.’ ”

The 49ers and Lenoir agreed this week to a five-year contract extension that is worth $88.8 million, per Pro Football Talk, with $15.4 million in fully guaranteed money.

Lenoir played at a high level in order to earn the contract extension. And he says it is not in his nature to take it easy now.

“Money will never change me,” Lenoir said. “I love football and that’s what I do.”

With the financial commitment from the 49ers might come more pressure to succeed. But Lenoir said he believes he feels no additional pressure because of the new contract.

“Ah, no, no, no,” he said. “Pressure makes diamonds.”

Lenoir has yet to be named All-Pro or to the Pro Bowl. When asked about the next goals he would like to check, he chose not to discuss any individual accolades.

“I feel like a Super Bowl is next,” Lenoir said. “I feel like team goals help individual goals come to life. So I feel like us winning a Super Bowl, everything is just going to settle itself.”

The 49ers are 5-4 entering their Week 11 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite an uneven first half of the season, Lenoir says there is no question in his mind this team is capable of winning a championship,

“Oh, yeah, for sure,” he said. “One hundred percent. I have so much faith in this team it’s crazy. You can’t tell me anything bad about this team.”

