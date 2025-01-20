49ers' Lenoir makes not-so-subtle wish for Crosby trade

Deommodore Lenoir made it crystal clear who he hopes joins the 49ers this offseason.

Whether it's realistic or not.

San Francisco's star cornerback posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, his wish for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby to join the 49ers' defensive line.

Max Crosby would look crazy in a Niners Jersey🔥 — Deommodore lenoir (@Dmo_lenoir) January 19, 2025

The 27-year-old Crosby currently is under contract with Las Vegas through the 2026 NFL season after signing a four-year, $94 million contract extension with the Raiders in March 2022.

Crosby's name was discussed in trade rumors prior to the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline this season, but the star pass rusher ultimately stayed put in Las Vegas.

In an appearance on "Good Morning Football" on Friday, Crosby was asked about the trade rumors and discussed his current contract situation with the Raiders.

“Yeah, I see all those things," Crosby said. "Right now, I am just focusing on my process and day-to-day getting healthy. We are going to see what happens with the coaching situation. I have been with the Raiders for six years, and I’m currently under contract. I talked about it before, I have no guaranteed money left. There are a lot of things that need to be discussed. We are going to do that.”

Crosby, who was limited to 12 games this season due to an ankle injury, recorded 7.5 sacks, 45 tackles (17 for a loss) and 20 quarterback hits for Las Vegas while earning his fourth career Pro Bowl nod.

If the rebuilding Raiders are open to trading Crosby this offseason, it's clear Lenoir hopes the 49ers pursue the star defensive end to pair opposite of Nick Bosa.

