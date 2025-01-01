Warner's fiery pregame speech ages poorly after Lions beat 49ers

Fred Warner was ready to teach the Detroit Lions a lesson on the national stage Monday, but things didn't work out in the 49ers' favor.

And following San Francisco's 40-34 loss at Levi's Stadium, the All-Pro linebacker's pregame speech calling out Detroit made the rounds online for aging like the 49ers' playoff chances.

"Dan Campbell said, 'We're bringing everybody to the West Coast,' " a hyped-up Warner told his teammates, referencing the Lions coach's decision to play his starters in the somewhat-meaningless game. "... But why? To get your ass beat tonight. They're going to leave like this, limping, limping home ... Put your f--king forehead on their f--king forehead and let them feel it from the first play to the last. This is our house. Make that s--t personal. Let's go."

Fred Warner with a message for the Lions 😳 pic.twitter.com/Zb4aKzSgSt — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 31, 2024

With San Francisco eliminated from playoff contention and Detroit set to decide the NFC's No. 1 seed in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings, some might have expected Campbell to rest his starters against the 49ers. But his approach was the opposite, coming at the banged-up 49ers full force in Week 17.

"I’ll make this easy for everybody that way all the critics can jump out and start attacking, but that way you don’t have to debate them anymore," Campbell said entering the game (h/t Detroit Free Press). "We’re bringing everything we got to this game and we are playing, I don’t care what it looks like and where it’s at and who’s this, who’s that.

"We’re going out to play and win this game, out on the West Coast. So there you go."

The NFC Championship Game rematch still was meaningful for both sides, as the Lions sought revenge and the 49ers looked to prove they still could hang with the best of them despite a down year. But some costly second-half mistakes on San Francisco's end spoiled any chance at a win -- and Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown rubbed salt in San Francisco's wound by mocking Warner in his postgame Instagram post.

Amon-Ra St. Brown trolling Fred Warner in his newest Instagram post 💀#OnePride pic.twitter.com/ywMbxzlarv — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) December 31, 2024

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It's hard to fault Warner for trying to fire his team up before facing the Lions. And for what it's worth, the 49ers very well could have walked away with a victory had they done some little things right.

Perhaps next time, Warner will make sure his words don't come back to haunt him.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast