Lynch knows Lions have ‘bad taste' after NFC title game loss to 49ers

The Detroit Lions will seek revenge against the 49ers on “Monday Night Football” at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco, of course, beat Detroit, 34-31, in last season’s NFC Championship Game on the same gridiron to reach Super Bowl LVIII -- an eventual loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in an overtime thriller.

On Friday, 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch explained to KNBR’s Greg Silver and Derek Papa that he understands the Lions probably have anticipated this game all season since their previous one ended on Jan. 28.

“Let’s go have a good one against Detroit. If you hear [Lions coach] Dan Campbell talk, they’re not leaving anything behind in Detroit,” Lynch told Silver and Papa. “I’m sure they have a bad taste for what happened out here in the [2023] NFC Championship [Game]. So, we got to be up to that challenge.”

The Lions held a 24-7 halftime lead over the 49ers before quarterback Brock Purdy and his Pro Bowl teammates rallied back for a dramatic victory. San Francisco’s eighth Super Bowl appearance prevented Detroit from reaching what would’ve been the franchise’s first.

Clearly, the tables have turned a season later.

Detroit, which finished 12-5 in 2023, remains a top contender and currently boasts an NFC-best 13-2 record. San Francisco, meanwhile, has followed last season’s 12-5 finish with a current 6-9 one and finds itself eliminated from playoff contention with two games left.

“Forget about the trick plays, they’re very good at the fundamentals -- it’s a really well-built team,” Lynch added to Silver and Papa about Detroit.

The 49ers are playing for pride, evaluations and draft stock at this point in the 2024 NFL season. And the Lions? Well, they are trying to reach the promised land for the first time.

While San Francisco already is down -- and literally out -- Lynch doesn't expect Detroit to show any mercy on Monday.

