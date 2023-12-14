What's the largest halftime lead in NFL history? The Las Vegas Raiders nearly just broke it

It was a tale of...three halves?

Just four days after being shut out in a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in what was the NFL's lowest scoring game in 16 years, the Las Vegas Raiders built a 42-0 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers...at the half.

The Raiders' 42-point halftime lead on Thursday was tied for the second largest in NFL history, trailing only the 2009 New England Patriots, who held a 45-point halftime lead over the Tennessee Titans.

Raiders are tied for the second-largest halftime lead in NFL history.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 14 of 23 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. His second touchdown pass of the half to Tre Tucker put the Raiders up 42-0 with 31 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The Raiders produced 283 total yards and 14 first downs in the first half against the Chargers. This after totaling just 201 yards and nine first downs through four quarters on Sunday against the Chargers.

The Raiders were in jeopardy of taking part in the NFL's first game to end scoreless in regulation since a 0-0 tie between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions on Nov. 7, 1943. Greg Joseph then hit a 36-yard field goal with 1:57 remaining to give the Vikings a 3-0 victory.

The Raiders apparently were just saving all of their points for this week.

Here are the largest halftime leads in NFL history...

What is the largest halftime lead in NFL history?

1. New England Patriots 45, Tennessee Titans 0 (2009, Patriots won 59-0)

t-2. Las Vegas Raiders 42, Los Angeles Chargers 0 (2023, TBD)

t-2. Green Bay Packers 49, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 (1983, Packers won 55-14)

t-2. Green Bay Packers 42, Chicago Bears 0 (2014, Packers won 55-14)