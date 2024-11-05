Macklin Celebrini

Why Sharks rookie Celebrini believes sitting out was right move

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Sharks rookie center Macklin Celebrini is back and feeling great.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“It sucked playing one game and then having to sit out for a bit,” Celebrini said in his first media availability since opening night. “But it was the right thing to do, I’m feeling great right now and can’t wait to get back out there.”

The Sharks star had an NHL debut to remember on Oct. 10, scoring a goal and an assist, but he went on the IR after that with a hip injury.

Macklin Celebrini says that he hurt his hip during a Oct. 1 preseason match with Utah Hockey Club, when Kevin Stenlund tripped him.

“It was feeling really good and then re-aggravated it during the first game, first shift,” he reported.

The rookie admitted that he pushed himself maybe more than he should have.

San Jose Sharks

Will Smith Oct 31

Smith's ‘dream' night propels surging Sharks to third consecutive win

Macklin Celebrini Oct 31

Celebrini returns to Sharks practice, takes step toward return

“I didn’t want to not play in that game, so I kind of stuck through it. But at the end of the game, something didn’t feel right,” Celebrini said, confirming that the injury worsened throughout the Sharks' 5-4 OT loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Macklin CelebriniSharks Analysis
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us