Celebrini, Sharks youngsters display skill, will in loss to Blues

By Sheng Peng

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage.

For the San Jose Sharks to win a Stanley Cup one day, it will take as much will, as it does skill.

I’m not talking about Will Smith either, though it wouldn’t surprise anybody if he’s part of that first parade down Santa Clara St.

Instead, I’m talking about the mental fortitude shown by his fellow super-prospects, Yaroslav Askarov and Macklin Celebrini, in a 3-2 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Alex Wennberg scored twice, including the equalizer with eight seconds left in the contest, and Askarov made 29-of-31 saves.

Like Askarov, let’s turn the page on the first goal on the first shot that he gave up in his San Jose Sharks debut.

“Moving on,” Askarov said genially, when asked about his stickhandling gaffe that put the Sharks down 11 seconds into the game. “Life is going on.”

Here’s how Askarov moved on.

