Sharks rookie Smith hopes to follow in footsteps of idol Kane

Will Smith smiled when asked if he hopes to be Patrick Kane to Macklin Celebrini’s Jonathan Toews.

“I mean, that’s the plan,” the San Jose Sharks’ 2023 No. 4 overall pick said on Monday, before his first game against Kane.

The former Chicago Blackhawks legend now is with the Detroit Red Wings, but the 19-year-old Smith hasn’t forgotten the three Stanley Cups and 1,225 points that the 2007 No. 1 pick scored for the Hawks.

“He was my idol growing up. I was a big Chicago fan too, so he’s definitely the guy that I kind of tried to play like, and he’s definitely my favorite player,” Smith said.

Smith said Kane is the player he’s most excited to face for the first time in his rookie campaign, just one game after the San Jose Sharks took on Celebrini’s idol, Sidney Crosby, in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“He’s just silky out there," Smith said. "I used to watch his clips on YouTube for hours on end when I was a kid, and then go try [what he did in] practice. Everything about him is just so smooth.”

