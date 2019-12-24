49ers

Niners-Seahawks Showdown Moves to Sunday Night

Matchup for NFC West championship has been moved from afternoon slot into night game in Seattle.

By Doug Williams

SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 21: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers addresses the team in the locker room following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Rams 34-31. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

How good is Sunday’s matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks? So good the NFL has decided to make it the league’s marquee game.

The showdown for the NFC West championship has been flexed into the prime-time spot on the final weekend of the regular season.

The 12-3 49ers originally were scheduled to take on the 11-4 Seahawks Sunday in the afternoon at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. But on Tuesday the NFL announced it would move the game to its night slot, with kickoff set for 5:20 p.m., to be televised by NBC. Six other games had their times or television networks changed, the league announced.

If the 49ers beat Seattle Sunday night, San Francisco could clinch the NFC West championship and the first seed in the NFC playoffs, along with home-field advantage. Seattle won the previous matchup with the Niners this season in overtime. If the Seahawks win again Sunday night they would clinch the division title and the No. 1 seed, and the 49ers would slip to the No. 5 seed.

Should the 49ers come out on top against Seattle with the top seed, they would play January. 11 or January 12.

The 49ers moved themselves into prime-time position with a comeback 34-31 victory over the Rams this past week.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said his team needed a victory over the Rams, even though it already had clinched a playoff spot. “It was very important,” Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com after the Rams win. “I thought we had to win this game no matter what. … Now, winning this, you don’t have to worry about anything. Now we’ve got one game left here in our season before the playoffs. Got eight days to get ready for it and we’re pumped about that.”

