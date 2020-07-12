Washington Redskins

Reports: Washington to Shed ‘Redskins' Name Monday

It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league’s oldest franchises

In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Washington Redskins helmets sit on the sideline during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ on Monday, according to multiple reports.

It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league’s oldest franchises.

USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post, Washington Times and Sports Business Journal reported Sunday night that owner Dan Snyder is set to “retire” the name. Yahoo, on Saturday, reported a name change was imminent.

Sports

Giants Jul 10

Giants' Buster Posey Opts Out of Virus-Shortened Season

Warriors Jul 9

Warriors' Eric Paschall Says He Was Racially Profiled at Apartment

The team launched a ‘thorough review’ of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America asking the team to change the name.

FedEx is the title sponsor of the team's stadium in Landover, Maryland, and CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner. Nike and other companies pulled team gear from their online stores.

Over a dozen Native American leaders and organizations wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week demanding an immediate end to Washington’s use of the name. In the letter that was obtained by The Associated Press, they said they “expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organizations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Washington RedskinsNFL
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us