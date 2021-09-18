Quakes

López Scores 2 More Goals; Earthquakes Beat Austin FC 4-3

Javier “Chofis” López scored twice — his second consecutive multi-goal game — and the San Jose Earthquakes rallied to beat Austin FC 4-3 on Saturday night.

Chofis, who netted his first MLS hat trick in a 4-3 loss to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, put away the rebound of his own shot to cap the scoring in the 63rd minute.

Austin's Sebastián Driussi opened the scoring in the sixth before Marcos López scored for San Jose (7-9-9) to make it 1-1 in the 17th minute.

Jon Gallagher, from point-blank range, tapped in a cross by Alexander Ring in the 35th and Ring scored on a roller from outside the area to give Austin (5-16-4) a 3-1 lead just before halftime. Cristian Espinoza scored for the Earthquakes in the 49th and, following a handball in the area by Ring, Chofis converted from the penalty spot in the 58th to make it 3-3.

Ring was shown another yellow card in the 65th minute and Austin played a man down the rest of the way.

