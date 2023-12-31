2024 paris olympics

Snoop Dogg to join NBC's coverage of 2024 Paris Olympics

The global superstar will provide regular reports from Paris

By Sanjesh Singh

Snoop
Snoop Dogg is going to Paris.

The global superstar will be joining NBCUniversal's coverage of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, as announced during Sunday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

Snoop Dogg will provide regular reports from all the action happening throughout Paris. He will speak with host Mike Tirico and deliver to the primetime U.S. audience his analysis in his own words. He'll explore Paris' iconic landmarks, attend various competitions and speak with athletes and their respective families and friends, among other duties.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

The announcement came in a 75-second-long video where he starred in a "Snoop Year's Eve" promotional spot. He joked with Team USA athletes Suni Lee (gymnastics), A’ja Wilson (basketball), Jagger Eaton (skateboarder), and pairing Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes (beach volleyball) about their previous successes and future Olympic dreams.

The 2024 Olympics will run from July 26 to August 11.

Olympic organizers said that preparations for the Paris 2024 Games are on track during IOC President Thomas Bach's visit to the French capital.

