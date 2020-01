NBC Bay Area and sister station Telemundo 48 have a team of reporters in Miami all week long covering everything you need to know about the Super Bowl LIV matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

You can keep up with their latest social posts here or follow them directly on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Emotional and revealing interview w/ #49ers owner @JedYork. Wants to win #SuperBowl ring for younger brother who died by suicide 13 months ago. Only on @nbcbayarea. C U at 5p and 6p. #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/mCcs4XeR8O — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) January 28, 2020