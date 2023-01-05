Timeline of Gregg Berhalter Feud With Claudio, Danielle Reyna

Gregg Berhalter’s fate as head coach of the U.S. men's national team remains to be seen.

Berhalter, who has been coaching the team since 2018, faced a contract expiration on Dec. 31, 2022, and is looking to extend it. However, he might run into some troubles after an investigation for domestic violence against him came to light.

It was reported that Claudio and Danielle Reyna, parents of USMNT midfielder Gio Reyna, informed U.S. soccer of Berhalter’s past after their son was notified of his limited World Cup role.

While Berhalter believes the move was to have him removed as coach of the USMNT for good, the Reyna clan says their intentions were not to “blackmail” the 41-year-old coach.

As there continues to be an investigation on Berhalter, here is an ongoing timeline of Berhalter’s unraveling scandal:

Jan. 4, 2023 - It was reported that Claudio Reyna and his wife, Danielle, informed U.S. soccer of a past domestic incident involving Berhalter in a call on Dec. 11, after Gio was informed of his limited World Cup role.

1:08 p.m. - The U.S. Soccer Federation announced that Anthony Hudson would coach the USMNT instead of Berhalter for January friendlies.

Jan. 3, 2023 - Berhalter released a statement claiming that an individual reached out to U.S. Soccer with “information about me that would ‘take me down.’” He said he was being “blackmailed” and the motive of the information was to have him permanently removed as USMNT head coach. He then admitted to kicking his future wife, Rosalind, in an incident over 30 years ago and said the authorities were never involved. The USSF said they were going to investigate the case.

Dec. 31, 2022 - Berhalter’s contract with the USMNT officially ends.

Dec. 11, 2022 - Reyna commented on his “lack of effort” during the World Cup in an Instagram post. He also mentioned that he is shocked that anyone from the USMNT staff has said anything as Berhalter always preached that internal issues should always stay “in house.”

Dec. 3, 2022 - Berhalter speaks at a summit in New York and mentions that one of his players was misbehaving during the World Cup which led to a team vote on whether the player should be kicked off the Stars and Stripes squad mid-tournament. He went on to say that said player apologized and the incident was chalked up. The December 11 update clarifies the player was Reyna.

Dec. 3, 2022 - USMNT is eliminated from the World Cup in a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands. Reyna played a total of 51 minutes throughout the tournament and became the focal point of the federation.

Nov. 29, 2022 - USMNT defeats Iran 1-0 in its third Group B match to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Reyna is seen gingerly walking through the hotel while his teammates were celebrating the victory.

Nov. 26, 2022 - Inconsistencies about Reyna’s playing status brought to light that Berhalter asked the midfielder to lie about his health to prevent a questionable “rift” between the two. The Reyna family was displeased with the situation and stirred up chaos amongst fans.

Nov. 25, 2022 - USMNT ties England 0-0 in its second Group B match of the World Cup. Reyna played only seven minutes as a substitute, which again, raised eyebrows.

Nov. 21, 2022 - USMNT ties Wales 1-1 in its first Group B match of the World Cup. Reyna did not play, raising questions about the talented midfielder’s whereabouts. When asked in the press conference, Reyna said he was ready to play, and Berhalter decided to keep him benched.