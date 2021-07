San Jose State’s legendary Judo coach Yoshihiro "Yosh" Uchida, who led the first US Olympics Judo team back in 1964, has created a power house program on campus.

The son of Japanese immigrants, Uchida is now 101 years old and he’ll be watching one of his star judokas, Coltron Brown, compete in Tokyo.

Raj Mathai has the story of the Judo star's Olympics dream.

