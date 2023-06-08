Unseeded Karolína Muchová upsets No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to book spot in French Open final

Karolína Muchová is headed to her first Grand Slam final.

The 26-year-old Czech Republic star ousted world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka from the French Open on Thursday in a tight 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 battle that went over three hours.

Keeping us guessing until the very end 😮



After being two points away from securing the second set and match, Sabalenka was able to run away with the second set and come out in the third set with a 5-2 lead. Muchová did not give up, rallying to bring the match to 5 games a piece in the final set.

Muchová sealed the win with a beautiful kick serve outwide in the ad-box followed by a lethal backhand down the line, which Sabalenka returned but sprayed out.

Much of Muchová success came from incredible serving, executing six aces and winning 63% and 64% of first and second serve points, respectively.

In an impressive turn of events, Muchová broke Sabalenka's serve 5/5 times, a remarkable feat against such a strong server. Sabalenka won nearly 70% of her first serve points.

Muchová will face the winner of No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek and No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia in the French Open final on Saturday.