US Open Day 12: Latest men's semifinal results, schedule of play and more

It's Day 12 of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York featuring semifinal action in men's singles.

Who plays Friday at the US Open?

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner and No. 25 Jack Draper play the first men's semifinal in Arthur Ashe Stadium, in a match not scheduled to begin until after 3 p.m. EDT. The other men's semifinal will be played under the lights on Ashe, with No. 12 Taylor Fritz against No. 20 Frances Tiafoe in an all-American matchup. That's the first one between American men in the semifinals of a Grand Slam since Andre Agassi defeated Robby Ginepri in New York in 2005. The women's doubles final precedes the men's singles action, with the No. 7-seeded team of Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok, who lost in this year’s Australian Open final, facing the unseeded duo of Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai at noon.

Here's the full schedule of play for Day 12, including boys' and girls' matches.

Day 12 men's singles, semifinal results

Day 12 women's doubles championship result

Who are the betting favorites for the US Open?

Sinner enters the semifinals as the favorite to win his second Grand Slam title, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The Australian Open champion is listed at -225. The Italian is a -650 money-line favorite for his match against Draper, who is making his first appearance in a major semifinal. The left-hander from Britain is listed at +425. Fritz is a -275 favorite against Tiafoe, listed at +220. Fritz is listed at +350 to win his first major title, followed by Draper at +800 and Tiafoe at +1000.

What happened Thursday at the U.S. Open?

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula won semifinal matches and will meet Saturday for the women's title. Sabalenka reached her second straight final at Flushing Meadows by beating No. 13 Emma Navarro of the U.S. 6-3, 7-6 (2). Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed from Belarus, lost to Coco Gauff in last year's U.S. Open final. She has won the last two Australian Opens. Pegula, the No. 6 seed, rallied after a slow start to beat unseeded Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-4, 6-2. She will be playing for her first major title.

What is the US Open schedule for the rest of the tournament?

—Friday, Sept. 6: Men’s Semifinals

—Saturday, Sept. 7: Women’s Final

—Sunday, Sept. 8: Men’s Final

What does the current bracket look like?

For live updates and latest bracket results, visit USOpen.org.

Key stats at the U.S. Open

28 — Consecutive Grand Slam victories for Sabalenka on hard courts against opponents ranked outside the top 10, the longest streak since Victoria Azarenka won 29 in a row from 2012-14.

15-1 — Pegula's record in her last 16 matches; the lone loss was to Sabalenka in the final of the Cincinnati Open.

What was said at the U.S. Open?

“Even if things are not working well for me, I still keep doing the right things and I’m staying in control.” — Sabalenka, on her improved mental strength in matches.

“It’s something that even just a few months ago was not really on my radar. So to now be in a position where I’m thinking about and working toward winning Grand Slams is exciting.” — Navarro, after playing in her first major semifinal.