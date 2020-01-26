Warriors Express Shock and Grief Over Kobe Bryant’s Sudden Death

The Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center in San Francisco projected an image of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant Sunday, among reports about the helicopter crash that killed him, his 13-year-old daughter and several others.

Initial reports stated that five people were killed in the crash, but Los Angeles officials confirmed that the flight manifest indicated that nine people were on board. The incident, including the number of victims, is under investigation.

The Warriors released a statement in reaction to Bryant’s passing.

“We were incredibly saddened and shocked to learn about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, earlier today in the Los Angeles area. Kobe was one of the iconic players in the history of the NBA and touched fans in every market, including the Bay Area, for 20 years,” the statement read in part.

Players from the Warriors took to social media to express their shock and grief at the loss of their colleague.

KOBE BRYANT 1978-2020

YOU WILL BE MISSED...AS WELL AS YOUR DAUGHTER GIGI.

PRAYERS AND LOVE TO YOUR FAMILY......🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Mitch Richmond (@mitchrichmond23) January 26, 2020

Warriors statement on the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna » https://t.co/28sLPiODGS pic.twitter.com/95l0cgleIi — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 26, 2020