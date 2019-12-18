Warriors Fall to Trail Blazers For Fifth Straight Loss

Despite having six players score in double figures Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors lost their fifth consecutive game, 122-112, to the Portland Trail Blazers.

D'Angelo Russell led the Warriors with 26 points, but Golden State had a hard time containing the 1-2 punch of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Lillard had 31 points and a season-high 13 assists and Hassan Whiteside grabbed 23 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. McCollum added 30 points, and Carmelo Anthony chipped in 17.

Russell had seven assists for the Warriors.

Lillard set the tone in the first quarter. Going against the team he grew up rooting for, Lillard had 16 points and five assists in the opening quarter to help the Blazers build a 40-29 halftime lead.

The Warriors still showed plenty of fight even though they entered Wednesday with the worst record in the NBA.

After trailing by 13, the Warriors led 66-65 late in the first half after a 3-pointer by Eric Pascall. Golden State had a 27-11 advantage in second-chance points and went 16 for 38 from the 3-point line.

A driving lay-up by Lillard got Portland the lead back at 67-66 heading into halftime.

After letting the Warriors back into the game, the Blazers began the half on a 5-0 run, leading Golden State coach Steve Kerr to call timeout.