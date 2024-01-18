NBA

Warriors-Mavericks game postponed following death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević

By NBC Bay Area staff and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Friday night's scheduled game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center in San Francisco has been postponed in the wake of the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević, the NBA announced Thursday.

A date for a rescheduled Warriors-Mavericks game will be announced at a later time, the NBA said.

Milojević, a mentor to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a former star player in his native Serbia, died Wednesday in Utah after suffering a heart attack, the Warriors announced. Milojević, part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship, was 46.

Milojević died in Salt Lake City, where he was hospitalized Tuesday night after the medical emergency happened during a private team dinner. The Warriors had been scheduled to play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, a game the NBA postponed.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBA Jan 17

Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević, 46, dies in Salt Lake City after heart attack

Dejan Milojević 19 hours ago

NBA player mourn Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević after tragic death

This article tagged under:

NBA
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us