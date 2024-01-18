Warriors-Mavericks game postponed following death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević

Friday night's scheduled game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center in San Francisco has been postponed in the wake of the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević, the NBA announced Thursday.

A date for a rescheduled Warriors-Mavericks game will be announced at a later time, the NBA said.

Milojević, a mentor to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a former star player in his native Serbia, died Wednesday in Utah after suffering a heart attack, the Warriors announced. Milojević, part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship, was 46.

Milojević died in Salt Lake City, where he was hospitalized Tuesday night after the medical emergency happened during a private team dinner. The Warriors had been scheduled to play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, a game the NBA postponed.