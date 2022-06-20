Warriors Parade Ran Smoothly, No Security Issues Reported

The Golden State Warriors are no strangers to championship parades -- Monday's parade was their fourth in eight years.

However, this was their first victory parade since moving into new digs in San Francisco. Just like at any other events in the city, safety and security were of high priority during the celebratory parade.

Due to the massive crowds, there were a few mishaps along the way and toward the end of the parade. But for the most part, players and fans alike enjoyed the parade in a safe manner.

As he walked down Market Street, Stephen Curry was swarmed by a sizable crowd shouting for him.

But the Warriors weren't shy about hyping up their fans.

Draymond Green, Shawn Livington, Gary Payton and even coach Steve Kerr were seen high fiving and signing just about everything they were handed.

"We're doing great," said fan Dell Chapman. "Just got Steve Kerr's signature. We're having a great time at the parade."

While most people chose to watch the parade from the ground, a few fans decided to look for more creative vantage points such as on top of a plexiglass bus stop or on traffic signals.

San Francisco police officers were out in force; on foot, horseback and motorcycle.

Luckily, there weren't any major situations on the route.

San Francisco fire officials were also busy, but mostly responding to calls for sun exposure or dehydration.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the first NBA championship celebration in the city went well.

"This is an amazing team on and off the court," she said, "and we're so happy to host this parade going up Market Street in San Francisco. It's amazing."

But this wasn't just a San Francisco celebration.

The Warriors spent 48 years in Oakland and fans across the Bay weren't going to let the city have all the fun.

"This is our third parade," said Oakland resident Mel Saavedra. "I'm really broken hearted that it's not happening in Oakland, but we are here, we're gonna show the Dubs some love."

As for traffic, there were some bumps along the way including BART struggling to handle the crowds coming from across the Bay with some delays and issues with mobile Clipper cards.

On the way back home, many encountered a massive group of people swarming subway stations along the parade route.

No injuries or damages were reported.