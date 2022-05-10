Who is participating in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine? Full list revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NBA teams have homework to do before next month’s draft, and now they have some subjects to study.

The league revealed a list of 76 players on Tuesday who will participate in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine, which will be held in Chicago from May 16-22.

Over the course of the event, teams will interview prospects and watch the future pros participate in scrimmages and various drills. Prospects can pick and choose which scrimmages and drills to participate in, depending on their current draft stock.

Some of the top prospects in the draft are set to attend the combine, including Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren. Other players from college, the NBA G League and overseas leagues will also participate.

Here’s the full list of prospects who will be in Chicago next week (sorted alphabetically):