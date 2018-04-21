If you like shooting stars, you're in luck. The annual Lyrid meteor shower, which got going this year on April 16, is expected to peak in the early morning on Sunday, April 22, NBC News MACH reported.

Your best bet for seeing the action will come after the moon sets at around midnight local time. Find an area far from sources of light and buildings or other possible obstructions, lie face-up on a blanket or lawn chair with your feet facing east, and simply look up.

The Lyrids aren't as spectacular as the Perseids, which return each August. But with the first recorded sighting of the Lyrids going all the way back to 687 B.C., they're the oldest known meteor shower.

Skywatchers should expect an average display this time. Though the Lyrids have been known to produce up to 90 meteors per hour, this year most people should expect to see about 10 per hour.

