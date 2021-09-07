VP Kamala Harris Will Visit Bay Area to Campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Bay Area Wednesday to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces possible removal from office in a Sept. 14 recall election.

Harris was set to campaign with Newsom in late August on her way back to the U.S. after a week of events and appearances in Singapore and Vietnam. But she postponed the California stop and returned to Washington because of events in Afghanistan as the U.S. raced to evacuate Americans, allies and vulnerable Afghans before an Aug. 31 deadline.

President Joe Biden supports Newsom, a fellow Democrat and first-term governor. The White House said late last month that Biden would travel to California on Newsom’s behalf. The trip is expected to take place next week.

Californians launched the recall attempt against Newsom mostly because of pandemic-induced anger over his stay-at-home orders, job losses from business closures and shuttered schools.

Newsom is also facing fallout from a multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at the state unemployment agency while weathering a public shaming for not wearing a mask as he dined with friends and lobbyists at an exclusive restaurant last fall although he had been telling residents to stay home for their safety.