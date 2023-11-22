Breaking it down: Breakdancing in the 2024 Paris Olympics

You might know it as breakdancing, but to those in the know, it’s simply called “breaking” — and it’s about to be on the world’s stage in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A battle back then in the 80s - if I was to battle you and I knew you? I'd come to your house, knock on your door and ask your mom if you can come out...and we danced until someone stopped. There was no time limit. There were no judges. Buddha Stretch, Hip-Hop Historian and Brooklyn native

Breakers delve into the battle mindset. Plus, the founder of iconic San Francisco-based breaking crew Renegade Rockers and legendary choreographer from the Bronx reminisce about neighborhood breakdancing battles in the 1980s — no judges or time limits, only fierce competition with the goal of being the best.

Breaking began in New York, but it also has deep roots in the Bay Area. It began with the birth of hip hop, the worldwide movement that just celebrated its 50th birthday. It’s a movement with five foundational elements: MCing, DJing, B-Boying, Graffiti and the Knowledge of how they’re all connected.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

What is a cypher?

A new sport is making its debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics -- and with it, a host of new terms to learn. In this video we explore: What is a cypher?

Sometimes, you'll have an argument in a cypher - and that's what will spark a battle. B-Boy Wicket, Team USA Breakers Advisor and Hip Hop Lecturer at Texas State University

Breakdancers are known as b-boys and b-girls in hip hop parlance, and since the early 80s, they’ve practiced and refined their art in our Bay Area neighborhoods, from garages to high school gyms, showing off their skills in community centers, malls and local talent shows. The power of the freestyle dance circle called a cypher, the finesse of footwork, and the very essence of what it means to be a b-boy or b-girl, have grown and changed over half a century, with the indelible marks of Bay Area culture forever imprinted on them.

For Team USA’s Vicki Chang, breaking is an art. The San Jose native began her breaking journey 15 years ago. And it's not just a "crazy sport where people are doing the most ridiculous things," to her it's a space where people have the freedom to enjoy movement and be themselves.

It's the freedom of expression, the creativity - just being able to sit in a room and move to whatever music I want to put on. Team USA's La Vix, B-Girl from San Jose, CA

From the origins of breaking terminology to the music that drives it, and the intricacies of strategy in the heat of a dance battle, who better to be our guides than the very artists and athletes who’ve shaped this dynamic dance into the phenomenon it is today?

When I think of breaking, I think of family. I think of excitement, explosiveness, competitiveness. Aki Starr, Founder of San Francisco's Renegade Rockers

Aki Starr and B-Boy Wicket introduce themselves and talk all about the Bay Area's breaking scene in this raw, extended conversation. Starr covers some of breaking's significant historical moments locally -- as well as the music and films that moved an era. The "scout" himself describes how San Francisco's Renegade Rockers crew formed/spanned multiple generations, including the moment he first became B-Boy Wicket's mentor.

As we move forward toward Paris, we’re talking to Bay Area breaking legends and rising superstars who understand this new Olympic sport in a way that few others can — and know how the threads of Bay Area culture are woven tightly through it. Stay tuned for more videos as we count down to the opening ceremony!

As we move forward toward Paris, we’re talking to Bay Area breaking legends and rising superstars who understand this new Olympic sport in a way that few others can — and know how the threads of Bay Area culture are woven tightly through it. Stay tuned for more videos as we count down to the opening ceremony!