Here's why Team USA figure skaters are receiving a gold medal at the 2024 Games

By Andrew Mendez and Jessica Aguirre

Team USA's 2022 Olympic figure skating team is finally receiving the gold medal they earned in the Beijing Olympics.

A special ceremony was held for the athletes during the 2024 Paris Games after a lengthy process were the International Olympic Committee had to review scores and investigate doping allegations associated with the Russian Olympic Committe.

In Beijing, Team USA received the silver medal behind the ROC, but the ceremony was cancelled. At the time, news broke that ROC's superstar Kamila Vaileva, then 15, tested positive for doping.

The Olympics committee held a hearing and in January ruled that Valieva's scores had been disqualified.

During a special ceremony, Evan Bates, Madison Chock, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Zachary Donahue, Madison Hubbell, Brandon Frazier, Alexa Knierim and Vincent Zhou were presented with their trophies. Chen, a Fremont native, and Palo Alto's Zhou spoke on the situation in Paris and said they had to trust the process.  

The team wore blue sweatsuits, received their 2022 medals and a floral bouquet.

