2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant has hilarious reaction to Anthony Edwards posterizing him in Team USA's practice

Edwards continues to make a name for himself in the leadup to the Olympics.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Kevin Durant probably hoped that moment wasn't caught on camera.

During a Team USA men's basketball practice session Thursday, Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards posterized Durant.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Though there wasn't a video of the play, there were photos of Edwards throwing down a one-handed slam over Durant's outreached arms.

Durant hilariously reacted to the image on social media, captioning it: "I tried Jennifer."

The caption is a reference to a 2018 exchange between former Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum and a now-X account named Jennifer, who is a Golden State Warriors fan.

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 17

Anthony Edwards amusingly says he'd beat all Team USA players in swimming

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 7

Wolves' Anthony Edwards says he's Team USA's No. 1 option at 2024 Olympics

After McCollum responded to a quote about him disliking the notion of ring chasing, Jennifer replied to his post saying, "Win a playoff game then talk."

McCollum infamously followed up with, "Im trying Jennifer."

Durant, Edwards and Co. will open Olympic group play against Serbia on Sunday, July 28 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The 35-year-old Durant is seeking his fourth straight Olympic gold medal in men's basketball, which would put him in a four-way tie for most all time in the competition by an individual.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us