Here’s the latest news on the 49ers vs. Chiefs 2024 showdown. Get our coverage on how to watch, game day predictions, all the commercials, the halftime show, and more.
49ers fans take over Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl

By Damian Trujillo

With so much red and gold all over Las Vegas Saturday, you might think the city belonged to the 49ers fans throughout the city. 

Parties have been going on for days in Las Vegas as thousands of 49ers and Chiefs fans gear up for the Super Bowl on Sunday. 

One home of the Niners Faithful is at the Aria Resort and Casino on the strip, where an NBC Bay Area crew spotted Mike Shanahan — a former coach and father of Kyle Shanahan — Friday. 

Events there are giving every fan the opportunity to mingle with current and former players. 

NBC Bay Area spoke with one Dublin fan who had racked up several celebrity meetings. 

“Saw Mike Shanahan. Dez Bryant, even though he’s a Cowboy, but we still got love. Who else did we see? Terrell Owners,” said Rob Sindhu. 

Sindhu isn’t planning to go to the Super Bowl — he’s just in Las Vegas to have fun. 

In fact, that’s the case for most football fans who came to the city. All over, the Niners faithful were there to show their colors. 

“It is so exciting to be here,” said San Jose resident Jen Klein. “I mean, the atmosphere in Vegas and all the fans … just, the Niners fans are the best.”

“Just walking around, we just sit next to people and they touch you,” said Holly Stave. “Everyone is so friendly and happy. Even the Chiefs fans are nice.”

On Saturday, the focus was changing with less pundit analysis of the game and more preparation for the game itself. 

The faithful, of course, let the city know they were there and that they were ready. 

“Oh, this is number one,” said San Jose resident Michael Angulo. “This is the biggest event ever. Ever. You’ll never see this in your lifetime again.”

