49ers fans prep for Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas, Bay Area

San Francisco 49ers fans were ready for Super Bowl weekend Friday night.

The 49ers and the Kansas City chiefs will face-off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Football fans flooded the Vegas strip Friday night with lots of red and gold in the mix.

The Bay Area airports were also flooded with faithful fans, who were boarding planes and anxious to join the party in Sin City.

Many who be staying in the Bay Area as prepare to attend watch parties or host their own at home.

